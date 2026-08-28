More than R2bn paid to 26,300 ex-miners with TB and silicosis but many more still wait

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Former mineworkers with their families outside the high court in Johannesburg where hearings on the silicosis settlement deal were held. Picture: Thulani Mbele

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The Tshiamiso Trust, which administers the landmark R5bn settlement for mineworkers who contracted TB and silicosis, says it has already paid R2.53bn to 26,300 claimants.

The trust revealed this during its AGM on Friday.

Despite the revelations, former mineworkers and widows who attended the AGM said years of waiting, changing documentation requirements and difficulties accessing medical examinations mean some beneficiaries have still not been compensated.

The trust is entering the final three years of its mandate with claims still being processed.

Lesotho accounts for most successful claims — 10,329 so far worth R970m — while Zimbabwe presents a starkly different picture.

By the end of June, 827 claims had been lodged in Zimbabwe, but none had been paid when the trust held its AGM on Friday.

Tshiamiso Trust CEO Dr Munyadziwa Kwinda attributed the lack of payments in Zimbabwe to difficulties establishing claimants’ employment histories.

Activist David Muniwa said former Wenela mineworkers were losing hope after being given high expectations before and after the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

“The ex-miners blame the government and the Zimbabwe National Social Security Authority for lack of updates and slow progress in processing of their claims,” Muniwa said.

Muniwa questioned what would happen to Zimbabwean claimants if their claims were not resolved before the trust’s lifespan ended.

“Can the trust, qualifying mining companies and TEBA expedite the process?” he asked.

The concerns are not limited to Zimbabwe. Thamsanqa Silitshena, based in Botswana, said the initiative was not reaching potential claimants in other parts of the region.

In SA, widow Nonkolelo Jijingubo said she had been waiting for compensation in relation to her late husband, Thembinkosi, who died of TB at St Helena Hospital in Welkom, Free State, on December 4 2009.

She said when she registered her husband’s claim with the trust in June 2021, the process became a years-long struggle.

“In 2023 they said I needed a letter of authority. They then changed their requirements and said they wanted a three-month death notice,” Jijingubo said.

She said she travelled repeatedly to obtain documents, spending money doing so.

“Everything they asked for is there. But even now I still have not received the money.”

The delay, she said, was affecting her children.

“I have children who are at school, and they are growing up struggling.”

Jijingubo said when she followed up this month she was told, “Mama, your matters, all of you widows, have been stopped since the 22nd, all of you with affidavits ...”

“Yet they had told us to submit the documents,” she said.

Catherine Meyburgh of Justice for Miners separately raised concerns about the evidence required from claimants, particularly the use of Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act (ODMWA) certificates and benefit medical examinations (BMEs).

The trust deed provides for qualifying ODMWA certificates and recognises first- and second-degree silicosis and TB certificates for trust benefits.

Meyburgh questioned why claimants were required in some cases to undergo BMEs instead of relying on ODMWA certificates, and asked whether changes to Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases (MBOD) standards had affected the process.

She also questioned how many of the 29,034 claimants reportedly paid to date had been paid using MBOD certificates alone.

Kwinda said only 192 claims had been paid using ODMWA certificates and that the process had changed in 2023.

Lawyer Richard Spoor said the medical examination process itself placed a significant burden on the trust and claimants.

“One of the biggest costs incurred by the trust relates to benefit examinations, which are being paid by the trust,” Spoor said.

He said ODMWA benefit examinations and post-mortems should be readily available.

“If former mine workers do not have access to benefit examinations, it is very difficult for them to submit claims for statutory benefits or to claim benefits from the trust,” he said.

Spoor said the ODMWA contained provisions intended to ensure that examinations and post-mortems were readily available, but this was not happening.

“The trust is doing all the heavy lifting.”

He said the issue deserved greater attention from civil society organisations because it could assist both the trust and former mineworkers.

Sowetan