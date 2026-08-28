Quick take: Five things from Joe Sibanyoni’s testimony at Madlanga commission

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Taxi boss Madoda Johannes Sibanyoni and two others, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza, appear at the Kwaggafontein magistrate's court for their bail application hearing. File picture:

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni took the stand at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday where he spoke about alleged hitmen, taxi industry violence and cartel activity.

Sibanyoni is out on bail of R70,000 with his co-accused in a separate Delmas matter involving money laundering and extortion charges.

Former national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams is representing him at the commission.

Here’s five things to know from his testimony:

Sibanyoni has described himself as an established businessman who built his business interests through legitimate commercial activity and had tried to conduct his affairs within the law. He also said he is a man of faith who has survived two assassination attempts. Sibanyoni told the commission his faith had shaped the way he conducted his affairs and treated people.

He told the inquiry that some taxi associations use “bucket money” to fund the hiring of izinkabi, or hitmen, to carry out assassinations. Sibanyoni said taxi drivers may contribute a flat rate or make other arrangements for the right to operate on certain routes, a practice he said can fuel further violence.

Sibanyoni said the alleged use of bucket money was raised in the Shongwe commission, the 2019 Gauteng inquiry into taxi violence. He also alleged that associations had hired KwaZulu-Natal security companies to intimidate people at taxi ranks, with guards allegedly displaying high-calibre firearms without permission.

Sibanyoni has also featured in testimony on the alleged “Big Five” cartel, which the commission is examining in relation to organised crime, alleged flawed tenders and taxi rivalries. He said in 2022 he had contacted then police minister Bheki Cele seeking a meeting about alleged cartel activity affecting Tshwane.

Some of those activities, he said, involved the late Jothan “King Mswazi” Msibi, and police officers were often seen at his farm.

Sowetan