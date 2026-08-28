The AM Check-in | Family feud over Steve Kekana’s fortune leaves his grave bare

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LISTEN | Family feud over Steve Kekana’s fortune leaves his grave bare

Legendary musician Steve Kekana. Picture: (Tsheko Kabasia)

An unresolved and bitter legal dispute over the estate of late music icon Steve Kekana, who died in 2021, continues to drive a wedge through his family.

His five children, aged between 38 and 48, are pleading poverty and blame their stepmother, Nontsikelelo Kekana, for delays in resolving the dispute and dividing their father’s estate.

Nontsikelelo blocked the division of the estate and took the matter to the Limpopo High Court in 2022, claiming Kekana had appointed her as executor through a will he allegedly signed with his thumbprint a year before he died.

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EXPLAINER | Here’s why Gauteng plans to hike your car licence disc fees

The Gauteng provincial government intends to amend road traffic regulations relating to vehicle registration and licensing fees. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The Gauteng provincial government intends to amend road traffic regulations relating to vehicle registration and licensing fees and is calling for public comments.

The proposed changes will see vehicle licence fees increase by up to R264 for motorcycles, motor tricycles and motor quadricycles. For light vehicles such as hatchbacks, motorists can expect to pay from R564, an increase from R528. Motorists who own sedans and SUVs can expect to pay up to R1,836.

The closing date for the public comments is September 23.

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Zuma’s architect ordered to pay R147.2m over Nkandla upgrades

The SIU said the appointment of former president Jacob Zuma’s architect Minenhle Makhanya resulted in the implementation of improvements that resulted in the cost of the Nkandla project escalating from R27.9m to R216m. Picture: (The Times)

The Special Tribunal has ordered Minenhle Makhanya, the architect and principal agent responsible for security upgrades at former president Jacob Zuma’s private residence in Nkandla to pay the National Treasury R147.2m.

The amount represents the financial loss suffered by the department of public works as a result of unlawful conduct in the project, the Special Investigating Unit said yesterday.

Makhanya, who was Zuma’s private architect, became the central figure in the scandal after the department appointed him as the project’s principal agent without a public tender process.

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