Tshiamiso Trust sees 64% jump in claims as deadline draws closer

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The Tshiamiso Trust has warned that its administration budget may not sustain operations for the remainder of its lifespan. File picture:

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The Tshiamiso Trust says it is intensifying efforts to contact eligible current and former mineworkers affected by silicosis and work-related TB and their dependents.

It also says there has been a sharp increase in claims activity as it moves into the latter half of its lifespan and with just more than three years remaining for the lodgement of claims.

The trust was constituted in 2020 to implement the settlement agreement reached between six mining companies and claimant attorneys in the historic silicosis and TB class action. The companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye Stillwater, and Gold Fields.

In its 2025/2026 results presented at its AGM on Friday, the trust reflected on a year of scale, acceleration and growing operational complexity, with completed claim lodgements increasing by 64% compared with the previous financial year.

During the reporting year, claim lodgements increased from 8,131 in 2024/2025 to 13,337 in 2025/2026, representing year-on-year growth of 64%.

During the reporting period, the trust conducted 9,486 benefit medical examinations (BMEs) and paid R534m in compensation to 4,884 eligible claimants.

“Cumulatively the trust has paid R2.53bn to 26,300 eligible claimants from 156,924 completed lodgements, with a lodgement-to-payment conversion of 17%, reflecting extensive medical certification and trust certification processes before compensation can be paid,” the trust said.

Claims services were delivered through 42 lodgement centres in South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Outreach during the year focused particularly on Lesotho and the Eastern Cape, where significant claimant populations live.

“The trust has entered a high-throughput phase in which our ability to deliver at scale, while maintaining fairness, consistency and accountability, is critical,” trust chairperson May Hermanus said in her report.

She said each claim represented an individual or family seeking recognition and redress, and the integrity of the process was as important as the outcome.

The trust said the increase in activity has also intensified operational challenges, including contacting claimants in remote and cross-border communities, verifying work histories and obtaining complete supporting and historical medical records, particularly in claims involving deceased mineworkers.

Hermanus said particular attention has been given to the sustainability of the trust’s operational model, which includes the adequacy of funding required to see the trust’s work to completion.

“It is evident that the current administration budget will not be sufficient to sustain the current level of operations for the full duration of the trust’s lifespan.”

She said engagements with the settling parties were under way to secure the necessary resources.

“This is a critical priority which underpins the trust’s ability to meet its obligations.”

The trust said amendments to the trust deed approved during the reporting period have helped improve claims processing and medical certification.

The changes addressed the treatment of previous TB records, updated lung-function reference values and the assessment of certain silicosis claims where spirometry results were unavailable. Collectively, these amendments have enabled the trust to resume the assessment of a substantial number of previously deferred claims.

During the remaining claim lodgement period, the trust said it would focus on accelerating outreach, streamlining processing and supporting eligible claimants throughout the claims process. This would include resolving employment history records affecting processing of claims in Zimbabwe and extending trust services to Malawi for the first time.

“As the trust enters a critical phase of its mandate, our focus is clear: reach more eligible claimants, resolve practical barriers, and ensure that every eligible claimant is compensated in accordance with the trust deed,” trust CEO Munyadziwa Kwinda said.

TimesLIVE