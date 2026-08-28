RECORDED | Julius Mkhwanazi, Imogen Mashazi, co-accused back in court

Suspended City of Ekurhuleni deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi, former city manager Imogen Mashazi, expelled head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and legal head Kemi Behari are back in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Suspended City of Ekurhuleni deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi, former city manager Imogen Mashazi, expelled head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and legal head Kemi Behari are back in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.