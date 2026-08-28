WATCH LIVE | MK Party leader Jacob Zuma briefs media

Former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is briefing the media on Friday on the outcome of the party’s national officials meeting and recent developments in the organisation.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
Former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is briefing the media on Friday on the outcome of the party’s national officials meeting and recent developments in the organisation.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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