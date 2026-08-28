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WATCH LIVE | Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni in spotlight at Madlanga inquiry

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TimesLIVE

Controversial Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni is appearing before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday.

Sibanyoni is accused of running an extortion racket and laundering money.

TimesLIVE

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