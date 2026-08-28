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RECORDED | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana in court for pre-trial hearing

High-profile accused face judge over daring jail break

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The pre-trial hearing in the prison escape matter of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester is under way in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Video courtesy of SABC

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