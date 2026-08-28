Women are the ones keeping South African homes financially afloat – NDC

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The data shows that the proportion of South African households headed by women increased from 37.8% in 1996 to 49.5% in 2022. File picture:

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Women are often the people keeping South African households financially afloat, but the burden they carry is rarely reflected in conventional economic measures.

This is according to National Debt Counsellors (NDC) after the release of Stats SA’s Gender Series Volume XIII report earlier this month, which found that unpaid household care is insufficiently recognised and inadequately reflected in conventional measures of economic activity.

The data shows that the proportion of South African households headed by women increased from 37.8% in 1996 to 49.5% in 2022.

At the same time, women’s median monthly earnings in 2024 were about 82% of those of men.

The latest data also found that female-headed households were more likely to care for larger numbers of children and live in extended and multigenerational households.

René Moonsamy, director at the NDC, said the responsibilities women carry often extend beyond physical caregiving to managing the household’s finances.

“The mental load is invisible by definition. The financial load is different. When a month falls short, the shortfall gets covered with credit, and that credit is recorded by a credit bureau in one person’s name,” Moonsamy said.

“A woman can hold a household together for a decade, and the only formal record of that work will be her credit profile.”

Stats SA’s report also found that female-headed households held fewer credit cards than male-headed households, at 6.3% compared with 9.7%, and less than half as many mortgages, at 4.9% compared with 9.1%.

However, women were more likely to be up to date with repayments and more likely to live in fully paid-off homes.

Moonsamy said the financial pressure often came from everyday expenses rather than extravagant spending.

Groceries, school fees, transport, medication for an ageing parent and contributions towards family funerals can collectively push a household beyond its monthly income.

When the shortfall is repeatedly covered through retail accounts, credit cards, personal loans or short-term loans, the problem can become structural.

Moonsamy advised households to write down who pays for what each month, including expenses that are rarely formally recorded.

She also urged families to treat extended-family support as a budget item and monitor recurring short-term credit use.

Households should also know whose name their accounts are registered under, as that person carries the credit consequences.

“The default assumption when someone falls behind is carelessness with money. The evidence does not support that,” Moonsamy said.

“Women are managing more, with less, and still paying it back.”

She said seeking assistance should not be viewed as failure, noting that debt review provides legal protection under the National Credit Act.

Sowetan