Dlamini-Zuma vs Mbalula: ANC veteran stands by vote-buying claims amid legal battle

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ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says she stand by her statements and the substance of the argument raised. File photo:

ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is standing by her allegations that secretary-general Fikile Mbalula used money to buy votes at ANC national conferences, despite facing legal action.

During an appearance on the African Renaissance Podcast on August 3, Dlamini-Zuma claimed that money played an improper role in ANC leadership contests. She accused Mbalula of “dishing [out] money in the clinic to be elected as the secretary-general and for the president to be elected”.

Mbalula denied the allegations and subsequently filed a lawsuit against Dlamini-Zuma, describing her remarks as “damaging and painful”.

Dlamini-Zuma acknowledged receiving court papers on August 21 regarding her podcast comments. She confirmed that her legal team filed a notice of intention to oppose on August 25, reaffirming her stance.

“I stand by my statements and the substance of the argument raised,” Dlamini-Zuma said. “Out of respect for the court, I will not argue the merits of the case through public statements, as the matter will now be fully ventilated in court.”

She reiterated that as the ANC undergoes its internal renewal process, it must root out every issue affecting the party, including the influence of money at elective conferences.

“The influence of money in ANC elective conferences is common cause and has been spoken about openly by senior leaders and structures of the movement,” she said.

“When money becomes more powerful than political conviction, when delegates can be influenced by financial considerations rather than the political programme of the movement, and when leadership contests become commercialised, the very character of the ANC is placed at risk. I will continue to raise sharply my conviction that the ANC must deal with the use of money in the movement.”

Reaffirming her dedication to party reform, Dlamini-Zuma said honest conversations are essential to save the movement.

“I have devoted my life to the struggle and the ANC and remain committed to its unity and renewal. It is precisely because of this commitment that I believe we must speak honestly about the challenges facing our movement.”

While allowing the legal process to run its course, she maintained that the core challenge cannot be solved in court. “Our movement must find the courage to confront this problem, as it is killing the ANC.”

Earlier this week, Dlamini-Zuma retracted similar allegations made during the same podcast against international relations minister Ronald Lamola, whom she had linked to an audio recording purportedly exposing past vote-buying.

She retracted her remarks after Lamola distanced himself from the recording, demanding an apology and a public withdrawal of the allegations.

“I withdraw the attribution on the basis of his clarification,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

TimesLIVE