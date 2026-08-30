Bodies of six suspected illegal miners found with gunshot wounds

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Police in Mpumalanga, Ngodwana probe 6 murders linked to illegal mining rivalry operating in the area.

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Police in Mpumalanga have launched a murder investigation after the bodies of six suspected illegal miners were discovered on a mountain in Mashobote, Ngodwana.

The grim discovery was made on Saturday at about 11am after a community member alerted police.

Spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said members of the police’s illicit mining team were dispatched to the scene, where they found six bodies with gunshot wounds.

He said the victims were suspected to be illegal miners and that “preliminary investigation suggests that the incident could be related to rivalry amongst illegal mining groups operating in the area”.

Mpumalanga’s provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Apaphia Modise, said because of the “gruesome” nature of the incident, “we have deployed our detectives to work around the clock and establish exactly what transpired.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding this incident or who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area to come forward and assist the police.”

The discovery comes as police continue efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the province through Operation Vala Umgodi.

“We are continuing to intensify Operation Vala Umgodi to deal decisively with illegal mining activities in ... Mpumalanga,” Modise said.

Two weeks ago, 14 suspected zama-zamas were killed when the walls of an excavated area collapsed while they were allegedly digging for platinum group metals at a dumping site near Rustenburg, North West.

Sowetan