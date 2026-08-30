Joburg speed cameras have been out of service since December

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Speed cameras in Johannesburg have been offline since the service contract expired in December last year. File picture:

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The City of Johannesburg could face a significant loss in traffic fine revenue after its automated speed camera enforcement system, which has been generating about R50m a year for the municipality in traffic fines, went offline.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) confirmed that its service lease agreement with Syntell expired on December 23 2025.

Since then, the department has relied on handwritten infringement notices and physical enforcement while the city works to appoint a new service provider.

JMPD spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said traffic fines had historically generated about R50m annually for the municipality.

“During the previous annual reporting cycle (2025), about 3.1-million fines were generated through camera-captured images,” Fihla said.

“Detailed statistical reconciliations regarding fine values and collections since December 2025 are being compiled by the department’s processing division and will be reflected in the upcoming quarterly reporting performance metrics.”

A further 300,000 manual fines were issued by JMPD officers on active duty during that period.

The lack of cameras has also meant that officers previously involved in camera-related support duties have been moved to physical enforcement operations.

Fihla said these officers were now conducting “physical roadside checkpoints, speed enforcement operations using hand-held laser devices, and high-visibility patrols”.

However, the absence of automated cameras did not mean Johannesburg had become a speed free zone, he said.

According to Fihla, while officers currently lack the calibrated equipment to measure exact speeds for standard speeding fines, the legal mandate to enforce traffic laws remains fully intact.

“Motorists are not granted immunity; officers can still stop, warn, or arrest drivers for reckless and negligent driving if visual observation or conditions show a vehicle is being operated unsafely.”

Fihla said the department had also increased “static roadblocks and moving blue light patrols targeting known speeding hotspots, particularly during high-risk weekend hours and night shifts”.

The JMPD was also working with regional commanders on major arterial routes.

“The primary metric of law enforcement remains public safety and saving lives on our roads, rather than revenue generation.”

The city is currently navigating its supply chain management process, with bids undergoing technical evaluation and adjudication.

Fihla said the city had learnt an important lesson from the previous contract, particularly because Syntell owned the equipment.

“The city’s long-term strategy focuses on procuring and owning its own enforcement equipment to guarantee operational continuity during future contract transitions.”

The lengthy transition has, however, raised concerns from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

CEO Wayne Duvenage said many government departments take too long to renew contracts, and often this is because there are people involved in procurement that shouldn’t be, “for nefarious reasons, which often slows these processes down”.

Duvenage also questioned whether bringing the enforcement system in-house would necessarily solve the problem.

“Municipalities outsource far too much of their functions, so insourcing these may be a good idea, but then you need to have high competence and excellent systems, which the [city] is not known for.”

Johannesburg needed technology and visible policing.

“We believe there should be more visible policing because this is when unroadworthy cars and unlicensed drivers and vehicles can be handled. Far too often our municipalities rely on camera trapping only,” Duvenage said.

He added that traffic fine information should be readily available.

“This info should be available at any given time. Again, this is indicative of a poorly managed city. Leadership and world-class systems are lacking in this department.”

Sowetan