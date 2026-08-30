Suspect in R635m Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal nabbed at Ortia

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A number of companies acquired more than R1bn in irregular contracts pertaining to corruption at Tembisa Hospital. File picture:

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the R635m Tembisa Hospital procurement corruption.

According to the Hawks, the suspect was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday after he returned from an overseas trip.

He is expected to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrates’ court on Monday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to hold those implicated in the Tembisa Hospital corruption saga accountable.

“The suspect is alleged to have been part of the complex investigation into the multimillion-rand tender fraud in the Tembisa Hospital procurement process,” Mogale said.

The Hawks allege that certain hospital officials colluded with service providers to exploit the request-for-quotations system for procurement transactions below R500,000.

Mogale said this was allegedly done deliberately to bypass the formal tender process.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of a wider Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital and in the Gauteng health department.

The SIU’s interim report identified three major alleged procurement syndicates linked to transactions worth more than R2bn.

The unit said the first network was linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela and involved procurement bundles worth about R816.6m. The SIU traced 41 service providers to that network and said three companies linked to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala had received contracts worth about R13.5m.

A second network was linked by the SIU to businessman Rudolph Mazibuko.

The unit reviewed 651 procurement bundles in that network, valued at about R283.5m, and identified assets worth about R42.6m during its investigation.

The third network, initially referred to as Syndicate X, was later linked by the SIU to Stefan Joel Govindraju. The SIU said Govindraju was a director of at least 75 entities, 73 of which were allegedly irregularly appointed at Tembisa Hospital. Those entities were awarded 1,237 contracts worth about R596.4m, the SIU said.

The unit further alleged that about R100m was paid from suppliers linked to the Govindraju network to former and current Tembisa Hospital supply chain management officials as suspected undue gratification.

The SIU’s investigation followed concerns raised by the late Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran, who flagged suspicious Tembisa Hospital payments in 2021.

The investigation is continuing, while the Hawks pursue criminal allegations arising from the matter.

Sowetan