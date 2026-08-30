Suspected Tshwane serial rapist arrested after years on the run

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According to SAPS spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko, the man was arrested by members of the Gauteng family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit and the serial and electronic crime investigation unit in Mabopane on Saturday. File picture:

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Gauteng police have arrested a man allegedly linked to 34 serious criminal cases, including multiple rape cases, who has been on the run for years after escaping from custody.

According to SAPS spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko, the man was arrested by members of the Gauteng family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit and the serial and electronic crime investigation unit in Mabopane on Saturday.

She said the 44-year-old man is allegedly linked to offences in northern Tshwane between 2008 and 2016.

He had been wanted in connection with several rape cases reported in areas including Klipgat, Ga-Rankuwa, Loate, Mabopane and Moretele.

Police said the arrest followed an intensive investigation by the specialised unit.

According to Sibeko, he was arrested for a number of rapes but escaped from lawful police custody in December 2019. He had been on the run since.

She said the man’s arrest marks a breakthrough in efforts by Gauteng police to track down suspects linked to serious and violent crimes, particularly those involving women and children.

“The suspect had been sought in connection with several rapes.”

The exact circumstances surrounding each of the 34 cases have not been detailed by police, and the suspect has not yet appeared in court to answer the allegations against him.

He is expected to appear in the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate’s court on Monday.

Sowetan