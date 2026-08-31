EXPLAINER | State’s case against man arrested for alleged Tembisa Hospital looting

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In May the SIU was granted an order to attach assets belonging to a former Tembisa Hospital official who is believed to have received bribes from Stefan Joel Govindraju. Picture:

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Stefan Joel Govindraju, the man accused of using 73 companies to manipulate procurement processes at Tembisa Hospital resulting in theft involving R583m, will have a mammoth task to prove his innocence.

Govindraju made his first appearance before the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday, after his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport at the weekend.

The state alleged that he was the kingpin behind a web of dubious supplier contracts that were part of the R2bn looting at the hospital.

Stefan Joel Govindraju. Picture: (supplied)

Govindraju faces 70 counts relating to fraud, theft, money laundering and corruption in connection with contracts for medical supplies and equipment at Tembisa Hospital between January 2020 and April 2023.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Govindraju allegedly used fronting and cover-quoting practices to create the impression that procurement processes were fair, transparent and competitive.

But investigators allege the companies were used to manipulate the process and channel payments for contracts that did not meet procurement requirements.

NPA national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said fraudulent and non-compliant documents were allegedly submitted in support of quotations.

“It is further alleged that … certain entities received payments for services and goods that were not legitimately rendered or delivered,” Kganyago said.

The alleged scheme resulted in actual prejudice of about R583m to the Gauteng department of health, Tembisa Hospital, the Treasury and, ultimately, taxpayers.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which has been investigating the alleged looting, has previously identified hospital employees among those who allegedly benefited from the scheme. These included clerks, nurses, managers and medical staff, and the NPA alleges Govindraju paid more than R41m to officials at the hospital.

The payments were allegedly made in exchange for officials intervening in procurement and supply-chain management processes, helping contracts move through the system.

Govindraju was granted bail of R200,000 subject to conditions.

The case has been postponed to September 29 for plea and sentencing proceedings.

Govindraju has been on the SIU’s radar since the beginning of the year as investigators pursued assets allegedly linked to the Tembisa Hospital corruption network.

In May 2026, the SIU announced it had obtained orders freezing all his assets as part of its efforts to recover money lost through the scheme.

Sowetan