Fuel hikes to hit you harder in the pocket from Wednesday

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Prices of fuel are set to go up from tomorrow

Motorists are in for fuel-price shocks in September, with major increases across the board.

The retail price of 93 unleaded and 95 unleaded petrol will increase by R1.34/l on Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel will rise by R2.93 for 0.05% sulphur (500ppm) and R3.15 for 0.005% sulphur (50ppm).

The price of illuminating paraffin will rise by R2.13/l.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources attributed the price hikes to higher international product prices for fuel, even though the rand appreciated against the dollar during the period under review. The average rand-dollar exchange rate for the period was R16.21, compared with R16.45 during the previous period. This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices.

However, energy prices have soared due to the US-Iran conflict and oil supply constraints through the Strait of Hormuz, with the price of Brent crude at $88.74 a barrel this morning.

The September petrol price increase also comes with a retail margin increase of 4.9c/l for all octane grades. Minister of mineral and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe said the increase is necessary to accommodate the wage increases for pump attendants, cashiers and administrative staff at service stations.

Fuel prices per litre for September 2026

Inland:

93 unleaded — R26.76

95 unleaded — R26.92

500ppm diesel — R29.11

50ppm diesel — R29.56

Coast:

95 unleaded — R26.05

500ppm diesel — R28.24

50ppm diesel — R28.79

The National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) said it was concerned about the fuel-price increases, which it said are the highest fuel prices seen since June 2026.

“These increases will place further pressure on household budgets and raise operating and distribution costs across the economy. For motorists, fuel efficiency and the total cost of vehicle ownership will become even more important considerations when purchasing a vehicle,” said Brandon Cohen, NADA chairperson.

He said the sharp increase in diesel prices would affect the cost of transporting almost every category of goods, from food to other essential items. It could also add to inflationary pressure, potentially presenting the South African Reserve Bank with difficult decisions on whether to hold or increase interest rates at its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

“This will place even more strain on South Africans who are already under severe financial pressure. At the same time, high fuel prices are likely to sustain interest in new-energy vehicles, including hybrids, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and battery-electric vehicles,” Cohen said.

TimesLIVE