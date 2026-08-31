IFP picks deputy minister Hlengwa to lead eThekwini mayoral bid

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The IFP has unveiled Mkhuleko Hlengwa as its candidate for eThekwini mayor, pairing him with Sizwe Skhakhane in what the party calls a “two-horns” strategy for the metro.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa announced the pair on Monday as the party stepped up its campaign for the 2026 local government elections.

Hlengwa, who has served as an MP since 2012, was previously the national chair of the IFP Youth Brigade and chaired parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). He was appointed deputy transport minister after the 2024 general election and is also the IFP’s spokesperson.

Hlabisa said the party believes Hlengwa’s experience in government and public administration positions him to lead its campaign to take control of eThekwini.

“The IFP is confident that his experience, energy and understanding of public administration will position him to lead our campaign to restore effective, accountable and people-centred governance in eThekwini,” Hlabisa said.

The party has adopted a different approach in eThekwini by announcing both its mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates.

All three mayoral candidates announced on Monday are under the age of 45, which Hlabisa said was a deliberate decision to give younger South Africans opportunities to lead

Sikhakhane, better known as Mavava, previously chaired the IFP Youth Brigade in eThekwini and served in the position from 2006 to 2010. He is also a businessperson and was recently elected chair of the IFP’s Durban Central region.

Hlabisa also announced councillor Xolani Ngwezi as the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of uMhlathuze.

The announcements form part of the IFP’s preparations for the local government elections, with the party saying it has successfully submitted its councillor and proportional representation lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ahead of the deadline.

The party will field 3,188 candidates across municipalities: 1,922 ward candidates and 1,266 proportional representation candidates. That represents an increase on the 2,570 candidates it fielded across 105 municipalities in the 2021 local government elections.

The IFP has also previously announced Mlungisi Mabaso as its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg, where it says it will contest 108 wards.

Hlabisa said the party’s expansion beyond KwaZulu-Natal is evidence that it is no longer a regional party.

All three mayoral candidates announced on Monday are under the age of 45, which Hlabisa said was a deliberate decision to give younger South Africans opportunities to lead.

The IFP will launch its local government election manifesto at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on September 20.

TimesLIVE