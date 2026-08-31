Quick take: What Deena Govender revealed at Madlanga commission

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KZN Hawks officer Lt-Col Deenadayalan 'Deena' Govender testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Business Day/

Col Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender, head of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks tracing task team, faced intense questioning at the Madlanga commission on Monday, where he made allegations involving senior police leadership, including suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

One of the things Govender said was that acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane had given KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi seven days to explain his decision to hold a media briefing in Pretoria in June.

He also alleged that Mchunu instructed him to implicate Mkhwanazi in the 172 alleged extra-judicial killings in KwaZulu-Natal, an allegation Mchunu has denied.

Here are five other things that came out of the commission: