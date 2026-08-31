Quick take: What Deena Govender revealed at Madlanga commission

Col Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender, head of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks tracing task team, faced intense questioning at the Madlanga commission on Monday, where he made allegations involving senior police leadership, including suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.
One of the things Govender said was that acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane had given KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi seven days to explain his decision to hold a media briefing in Pretoria in June.
He also alleged that Mchunu instructed him to implicate Mkhwanazi in the 172 alleged extra-judicial killings in KwaZulu-Natal, an allegation Mchunu has denied.
Here are five other things that came out of the commission:
- On August 31 2022, Govender made 37 separate R10,000 deposits into his home loan account. He made the deposits at an ATM machine at night and said the money came from his mother-in-law, who was helping him buy a property. Commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned why he chose to make so many cash deposits, saying the transactions raised questions and gave the appearance of money laundering.
- He was then asked why he would choose this manner and why he didn’t directly send the money to his account. He said the method seemed simple and he was trying to cut costs.
- Govender struggled to explain a R298,462 payment made into his home loan account in April 2023. He said it was a cash loan from the late businessman Josh Chelin, which he gave to his accountant, Kassie Shamal, who then arranged for another person to transfer it into his account. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga described this explanation as “absolutely nonsensical”, while evidence leader advocate Matthews Chaskalson said the transaction had the hallmarks of money laundering.
- More than R2m of the more than R3m that was paid into Govender’s account allegedly came from a person who is now dead, making it difficult to verify his explanations.
- The commission heard that acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane gave Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi seven days to explain his decision to hold a media briefing in Pretoria in June. Govender said he learnt about the request from a man called Mavuso Ntandane and later contacted Mkhwanazi, who questioned how he had obtained information about their private meeting.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.