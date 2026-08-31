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Teen arrested over Limpopo businessman’s murder

Suspect linked to fatal shooting of Tebogo Mothapo

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A 19-year-old female suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of businessman Tebogo Mothapo. Picture: (SAPS)

A 19-year-old female suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 43-year-old businessman Tebogo Mothapo.

Mothapo was attacked and shot dead in Mankweng on December 16 2025.

An arrest was made on Sunday in Mankweng Zone One. The suspect faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

She is the second person arrested in connection with the crimes. The first was 27-year-old Osama Azad, a naturalised South African of Pakistani origin, who was arrested on July 20 at Ga-Mothapo Tjatjaneng.

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