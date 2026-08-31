The AM Check-in | Boy pinned down for forced circumcision by older schoolmates

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Grade 5 pupil recuperating at home after school toilets assault

A grade 5 pupil who was circumcised inside Sinqobile Primary School toilets by four older pupils in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

A Tshwane schoolboy is in pain after he was allegedly circumcised by force by four older pupils in school toilets.

Gauteng police have opened a case of assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm following the ordeal suffered by the grade 5 at Sinqobile Primary in Soshanguve.

The 11-year-old said his attackers threatened to beat him up if he told anyone about the illegal circumcision.

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Ramaphosa asks residents to forgive Morero for foul remarks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out to defend Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s use of expletives during a meeting in Tshepisong, urging residents to accept his apology for the mistake. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s defence regarding the expletives he used to refer to a resident during a meeting, saying people make mistakes and he hopes residents will accept his apology.

On Thursday, Morero and other senior city officials were in Tshepisong, west of Johannesburg, to engage residents regarding electricity issues when he said “you are talking sh*t” to a resident who was heckling him and also calling him a criminal.

Morero later apologised.

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Bodies of six suspected illegal miners found with gunshot wounds

Police in Ngodwana, Mpumalanga, probe six murders linked to illegal mining rivalry operating in the area. Picture: (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a murder investigation after the bodies of six suspected illegal miners were discovered on a mountain in Mashobote, Ngodwana.

The grim discovery was made on Saturday at about 11am after a community member alerted police.

Spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said members of the police’s illicit mining team were dispatched to the scene, where they found six bodies with gunshot wounds.

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