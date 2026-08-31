RECORDED | Minister Chikunga briefs media on GBVF Council operationalisation

Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga is briefing the media on the GBVF Council on Monday, as the government steps up its fight against gender-based violence and femicide.
Streaming courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga is briefing the media on the GBVF Council on Monday, as the government steps up its fight against gender-based violence and femicide.
Streaming courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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