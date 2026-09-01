Buffalo poached inside Kruger park

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A ranger discovered the head of a buffalo bull, pieces of buffalo skin and five different human footprints and dog tracks. Picture:

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A buffalo was killed in the Kruger National Park by poachers.

Limpopo police said the discovery was made on Sunday morning in the park’s Tshikuyu block.

A ranger on patrol saw a vulture flying overhead. He discovered the head of a buffalo bull, pieces of buffalo skin and five different human footprints and dog tracks.

He followed the footprints and dog tracks until they led to the park’s fence in the direction of Bende Mutale village.

A case of poaching has been opened with Masisi police. The suspects are unknown, and no arrests have been made yet.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS App.

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