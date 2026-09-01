From classroom to commercial farming

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What started as a small farming operation on less than a hectare of land has blossomed into a thriving agricultural enterprise.

At the centre of that success is Tebogo Nyathela, owner of Farmers Hope in Kgomo-Kgomo, North West.

Nyathela started farming in 2016 while employed at a university. Realising she could not give her farming business the attention it needed, she made the difficult decision to leave her job and focus on agriculture full-time.

“I made the decision to step away from the comfort of a regular salary and dedicate myself fully to farming. It was a difficult decision, but it allowed me to focus on growing Farmers Hope into the business it is today,” she said.

Today, the enterprise operates on nearly 20 hectares and produces peppers, cabbage, spinach, tomatoes and morogo. The farm supplies produce to the Tshwane Market in Gauteng, agents and major retailers, and employs 14 people.

The North West department of agriculture and rural development has supported the business with shade nets and a cold-storage facility, while plans are under way to build a packhouse.

Reflecting on some of the challenges she faced in the early years, Nyathela said water shortages threatened the sustainability of the business.

“When I started farming, water was scarce. Due to borehole water shortages, I could not proceed with production as planned and had to find resources to drill another borehole and prepare the land before planting could take place.

“At the same time, I had financial obligations that needed to be met while the farm was still trying to establish itself. It was a very difficult period, but it taught me resilience, problem-solving and the importance of planning for sustainability,” she said.

Despite challenges such as climate change, Farmers Hope continues to adapt through diversification and good agricultural practices.

“The support we have received from the department has played an important role in the growth of our business. Through the South African Good Agricultural Practices programme, training and ongoing technical support, we have improved our farming practices, met certification requirements and accessed better market opportunities,” she said.

Encouraging women interested in agriculture, Nyathela urged them to persevere and seek guidance.

“Find a mentor who can guide you and help you avoid costly mistakes. Opportunities are available to those who are determined, patient and persistent,” she said.

Highlighting the impact of government support programmes on job creation and agricultural growth, North West MEC for agriculture and rural development Madoda Sambatha said, “Farmers like Tebogo Nyathela show that with the right support, agriculture can create jobs and stimulate local economic growth.”

GCIS Vuk’uzenzele