Gossip blogger Musa Khawula must apologise or face jail time or fine

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Celebrity blogger and gossiper Musa Khawula has until Thursday to publicly apologise to businessperson Senzo Tsabedze or face a R10,000 fine or 90 days in jail.

On Thursday, Johannesburg high court judge Mzuzu issued the order due to Khawula’s contempt of court, for his failure to retract and apologise to Tshabedze for defaming him for alleged infidelity.

On July 21, the same court found that a series of posts that Khawula made about Tsabedze’s love life were untrue.

The court directed Khawula to permanently remove the posts from his X account and any other social media platforms under his control within 24 hours, and that Khawula was also ordered to publish a public apology in wording substantially similar to a draft attached to the court papers.

However, Khawula failed to honour those legal instructions, and so the court issued an order that will result in his paying a R10,000 fine or going to jail if he continues ignoring the court order.

In the latest enforcement, Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni and the commander of the Sandton police station were listed as second and third respondents.

“The operation and execution of the order in paragraph 3 [fine] is suspended on condition that the first respondent [Khawula] complies fully with his obligations [apologise and retract] within five days of the service of this order,” read the court ruling.

It further said should he fail to comply, he would be fined and jailed for 90 days.

By 12pm on Tuesday, Khawula had not issued an apology to Tsabedze.

Sowetan