Hunger, lack of scholar transport drive flood victims back to their damaged homes

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Ndivho Netshaulu’s family is one of 19 families who returned to their homes after the January floods in Tshakhuma, Limpopo. Picture:

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At least 19 of the 21 families who relocated after the January floods at Tshakhuma village outside Thohoyandou, Limpopo, have returned to their damaged homes, allegedly due to inadequate food and a lack of scholar transport for their children.

The families said the issues made it unfeasible for them to remain at the temporary accommodation site about 20km away. The families were relocated to the Farm House Boutique Guest Lodge at Nkuna village on January 24 after floods battered their area.

The flood victims were supposed to remain there while 21 temporary houses were built near the Tshakhuma market.

Community leader Thama Mutheiwana said the families were promised food and scholar transport in the interim.

Ndivho Netshaulu was among the 19 families who moved back to their damaged homes at the beginning of August. We met her making breakfast over an outdoor fire for her two siblings and two children.

The house has cracks. She repaired the roof herself but worries it is not secure and may blow away.

She said she left the lodge because her siblings were unable to attend school. “There was no school transport and I could not pay R500 per sibling per month [for private scholar transport]. I live on social grants,” she said.

She said food was also inadequate at the lodge. Donations sometimes lasted a few days or were delivered late.

Netshaulu said they were also subject to a “very unfair” curfew and could not leave the lodge before 7am.

Nearby, Emmanuel Mafiki said his two children were at the lodge. He and his wife had remained at their home of 20 years because he knew there would be no room for their belongings and chickens.

Their home is still surrounded by water, which he said has been rising from the ground since January.

Rebecca Lethabele is one of those still staying the lodge with nine of her grandchildren while her school-going children returned to Tshakhuma as she could not afford to pay for their scholar transport.

“I cannot go back to my original home as it is always stressful when it is the rainy season. It is better to wait for the temporary houses to be completed,” she said.

According to Limpopo education department spokesperson Mike Maringa, scholar transport for pupils from the lodge to Tshiemuemu Secondary School and Luvhalani and Tshakhuma Madumbani primary schools was provided until August 1.

Tsekiso Machike, spokesperson for the minister of human settlements, said the national department provided temporary emergency accommodation at the lodge for 30 days and extended this while the municipality and local traditional authority made alternative land available for the affected households.

“The department has commenced construction of temporary residential units on land about 2km from the families’ original homes,” said Machike.

The Limpopo department of co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs was asked about transport, meals and new accommodation for residents.

The department referred questions to Ntshengedzeni Tshishonga, who is said to be leading the disaster response. He had not responded to our enquiries at the time of publication.

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