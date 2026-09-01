Limpopo records 13% fewer murders

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Limpopo has recorded a 13% drop in murder cases, with the province having the lowest murder rate in the country during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Jan Petrus Scheepers and transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye released the province’s first quarter crime statistics of 2026/2027.

Scheepers said Limpopo had recorded about three murders for every 100,000 people, the lowest murder rate among all provinces in the country.

“Reduction on paper does not automatically mean every resident feels safer,” he said, pledging police would not become complacent.

Scheepers said the province saw a 3% decrease in the overall category of 17 community-reported serious crimes.

Contact crimes decreased by 4.5%, contact-related crimes decreased by 1.1% and property-related crimes fell by 8.9%.

Common robbery fell by 12.8%, while robbery with aggravating circumstances dropped by 23.9%.

Despite the overall decline, there are concerns about increases in attempted murder and common assault.

Scheepers said many violent incidents were linked to interpersonal conflict, substance abuse and domestic disputes.

During the quarter, police arrested 111 suspects for murder, 87 for attempted murder, 230 for rape, 1,734 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and 1,236 for common assault.

Rape cases decreased by 2.1%.

Scheepers said sexual offences often happened in domestic and family settings, where victims knew their alleged perpetrators.

He called on families, schools, traditional leaders and communities to recognise warning signs and report abuse to officials.

Robbery at residential premises decreased by 33.3%, while robbery at non-residential premises dropped by 7.5%. Carjacking decreased by 38 cases.

Police made 65 arrests for house robbery, 40 for business robbery, 207 for burglary at residential premises and 118 for burglary at business premises.

Police arrested 2,076 people for drug-related crimes and 105 for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

A total of 1,057 people were arrested for driving under the influence of liquor.

“The impact of crime is not only on the victims but also on the families of the perpetrators,” Scheepers said.

Police arrested 5,068 undocumented people during the quarter.

Scheepers warned residents against taking the law into their own hands when they suspect someone is undocumented. He said such concerns should be reported to police and the relevant immigration authorities.

“People must not attempt to remove individuals from villages without the involvement of police and other authorised authorities,” he said.

Scheepers took the commissioner’s position in August and vowed his focus would be on visible, professional and accountable policing.

He said police would pay particular attention to crimes that increased during the quarter, including attempted murder, common assault, commercial crime, shoplifting and drug-related crimes.

“Police are also concerned about attacks on farm workers and will strengthen rural safety through increased police visibility, intelligence-led operations and closer co-operation with farming organisations and communities,” he said.

Scheepers warned that corruption and poor discipline among police officers would not be tolerated.

“I said to the members yesterday, not even Elon Musk can afford me. There’s no money that can pay me to look the other way,” he said.

He called on communities to work with police by reporting crime, protecting crime scenes and providing information to investigators.

“Effective policing depends on public trust, and trust must be earned.”

TimesLIVE