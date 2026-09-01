NICD urges vaccination after rotavirus death reported

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2026 rotavirus season is under way across South Africa, with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reporting a sharp increase in cases in Pretoria and one death.

The NICD is urging parents to vaccinate their children against rotavirus and to be on alert for signs of dehydration, particularly among infants and young children with diarrhoea.

Most children will have at least one rotavirus infection by the age of two.

It is a common childhood diarrhoeal infection that has a seasonal pattern, peaking during the cooler, drier months of the year.

The virus spreads through the faecal-oral route.

“Clinical symptoms include the sudden onset of vomiting followed by non-bloody watery diarrhoea, which may result in severe life-threatening dehydration. Fever may occur in about 30% to 50% of patients,” said principal medical scientist Prof Nicola Page.

The NICD monitors diarrhoea disease through syndromic surveillance at five sites under the Germs-SA platform. These include Pelonomi Hospital in the Free State, Klerksdorp/Tshepong hospitals in North West, Red Cross Children’s Hospital in the Western Cape, Kabokweni Clinic in Mpumalanga and Kalafong Hospital in Gauteng.

The surveillance covers patients presenting for treatment of diarrhoea at the participating health facilities.

Page urged parents to be particularly vigilant for early signs of dehydration.

“Parents should watch for early to moderate dehydration, including no tears, dry mouth, sunken eyes or soft spot, fewer wet nappies, including no wet nappy for six to eight hours, and behavioural changes such as unusual fussiness, listlessness or lethargy, or refusal to eat.

“In these children, parents could increase fluid intake or, if concerned, proceed to the nearest clinic or health facility,” said Page.

In cases of severe dehydration, children may become excessively sleepy or limp, produce dark urine, develop cold or discoloured skin, breathe or have a heartbeat faster than usual, and have skin that remains tented after being pinched.

The NICD warned severe dehydration is a medical emergency and children showing these signs should immediately be taken to the nearest clinic or health facility.

Parents should administer oral rehydration solution while travelling to a health facility if possible.

The NICD stressed that recognising dehydration early and getting treatment quickly can help prevent prolonged hospitalisation, complications and death.

A rehydration solution is six teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt in one litre of clean water, which can be given to infants and children with diarrhoeal symptoms.

TimesLIVE