RAF office assets to be auctioned over unpaid R7.4m claim

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The RAF will be auctioning off several items at its offices in Centurion to offset some of the costs of an accident claim. Picture:

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At least 115 dustbins, six coat hangers, two large staplers and South African flags belonging to the Road Accident Fund (RAF) are some of the office tools and furniture that will be auctioned for failing to honour a R7.4m accident claim.

The items are expected to be sold at an auction to be held later this month at the RAF’s offices in Centurion. Other items being auctioned include three vehicles, computers, monitors, TVs, tables, and printers that will be sold to recoup some of the money due to the family of Gontse Moima, 14, who was hit by a car in Limpopo in 2022.

According to the family’s lawyer Charles Malatji from Malatji S Attorney, Gontse was awarded R7.4m by the Polokwane high court in January this year, but the RAF is yet to honour the payment.

“We got the judgment at the beginning of the year and we have been waiting ever since, but nothing is materialising. Hence we decided to attach their furniture. The family needs them to pay because they need the money,” said Malatji.

Gontse was hit by a speeding Ford Ranger while riding a bicycle with a friend in Vaalwater. He sustained severe bodily injuries, including a skull fracture, which made him disabled. A R10m claim was lodged with the RAF on the child’s behalf in October 2024.

The family sought damages for the injuries sustained, medical costs, hospitalisation and future loss of income and employability.

The court had instructed the RAF to pay R7.4m within 14 days. However, they failed to meet that deadline.

Sowetan