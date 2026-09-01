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Sleepy woman mistaken for a corpse

False alarm in Mount Vernon

Lindile Sifile

Lindile Sifile

Journalist

A woman wrapped in a white cloth was mistaken for a corpse. Picture: (RUSA)

What looked like a disturbing case of a body being dumped alongside a road turned into an unusual wake-up call when the “corpse” opened her eyes.

Two separate callers contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) on Monday after they spotted what they believed was a body dumped next to an unpaved road in Mount Vernon, KwaZulu-Natal.

Rusa officers and paramedics were dispatched to investigate. When they arrived, they found an individual tightly wrapped in a white cloth lying on an embankment.

As the first responders examined the person, the 26-year-old woman became responsive.

She told the responders she had been sleeping, said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

Rusa officers talking to a woman who was thought to have died. Picture: (RUSA)

The woman declined to provide additional information and instead covered herself with the cloth and went back to sleep.

Sowetan

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