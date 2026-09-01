Sleepy woman mistaken for a corpse

What looked like a disturbing case of a body being dumped alongside a road turned into an unusual wake-up call when the “corpse” opened her eyes.
Two separate callers contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) on Monday after they spotted what they believed was a body dumped next to an unpaved road in Mount Vernon, KwaZulu-Natal.
Rusa officers and paramedics were dispatched to investigate. When they arrived, they found an individual tightly wrapped in a white cloth lying on an embankment.
As the first responders examined the person, the 26-year-old woman became responsive.
She told the responders she had been sleeping, said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
The woman declined to provide additional information and instead covered herself with the cloth and went back to sleep.
Sowetan
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