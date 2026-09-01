The AM Check-in | How top Hawks official made 37 deposits of R10k each at an ATM

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How top Hawks official made 37 deposits of R10k each at an ATM

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks officer Lt-Col Deenadayalan ‘Deena’ Govender testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The head of the Hawks tracing task team in KwaZulu-Natal, a unit accused of carrying out 172 extra-judicial killings in the province, allegedly made 37 deposits of R10,000 each into his home loan account within an hour on the night of August 31 2022.

This was revealed at the Madlanga commission of inquiry when Lt-Col Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender took to the stand on Monday. Govender faced tough questions regarding payments totalling more than R3m that went into his account between April 2022 and August 2023.

Govender said he could not remember the source of some of the payments.

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‘Your notes were inadequate’: Lawyer grills doctor at ‘Cat’ Matlala’s trial

Murder accused Musa Kekana appearing alongside Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and others in the Johannesburg high court. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

The lawyer for Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s co-accused Musa Kekana has accused a doctor of failing to adequately document his alleged suffocation and assault when she examined him.

Dr Pooja Panicker, who treated Kekana on April 17 2024, was subjected to a lengthy cross-examination in which his lawyer, Riaan Gissing, repeatedly questioned gaps in her notes.

Alleged underworld kingpin and murder accused Matlala and his four co-accused are facing 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder and money-laundering tied to alleged assassination plots.

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Fuel hikes to hit you harder in the pocket from Wednesday

Motorists will pay more to fill their vehicles from Wednesday. Picture: (CHATGPT)

Motorists are in for fuel price shocks in September, with major increases across the board.

The retail price of 93 unleaded and 95 unleaded petrol will increase by R1.34/l on Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel will rise by R2.93 for 0.05% sulphur (500ppm) and R3.15 for 0.005% sulphur (50ppm).

The price of illuminating paraffin will rise by R2.13/l.

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