News

WATCH LIVE | Businessman Brown Mogotsi back in court

Court proceedings focus on allegations from 2025 incident

Businessman Brown Mogotsi is back in court on Tuesday.

Mogotsi faces five charges arising from an incident that allegedly occurred on November 3 2025.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Was Motlanthe correct that the ANC needs to lose power to renew?

2

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Cosatu faces new crossroads as history threatens repeat

3

Lasizwe on ‘Masked Singer SA’, sale of R3.8m home and his next property

4

Siphesihle Vazi on new acting role, producing and pretty privilege

5

How SA doctor’s research gives hope to those suffering from heart failure

Related Articles