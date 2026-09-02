At least 21 die in bus accident in Egypt’s South Sinai, ministry says

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A number of Jordanians were on the bus and initial information indicated some were killed and injured, Jordan’s foreign ministry said. Picture:

At least 21 people were killed in a bus accident on Egypt’s Dahab-Nuweibaa road in South Sinai on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

A number of Jordanians were on the bus and initial information indicated some were killed and injured, Jordan’s foreign ministry said.

The area along the Red Sea coast is popular with tourists.

Last month, 15 people were killed and 32 injured in a road accident in Egypt’s Ismailia governorate.