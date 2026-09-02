Family heartbroken after Spring Day water splash murder

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21-year-old Tshepang Nyathi was stabbed to death during Spring Day celebrations in Refilwe, Cullinan, on Tuesday.

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The family of Tshepang Nyathi, who was stabbed and killed allegedly by a man who did not want to be splashed with water on Spring Day, is struggling to come to terms with how their son was killed on a day meant to be a joyous one.

Speaking to Sowetan, Tshepang’s aunt Monino Nyathi said the family was shocked that a tradition children in the community had enjoyed for years had ended in such horror.

Tshepang, 21, was killed after a confrontation with his 53-year-old neighbour, who accused him of spraying him with water in Refilwe near Cullinan, about 30km east of Pretoria, on Monday.

Traditionally, children would spray each other with water to celebrate Spring Day, September1. However, in recent years adults have also fallen victim to this practice.

After hearing of her nephew’s stabbing, Nyathi rushed to the scene and found Tshepang bleeding on the floor, still breathing. He had been stabbed in the chest. “There was lots of blood and we battled to find an ambulance over the phone,” she said.

A passing car eventually took Tshepang to Refilwe Clinic, where the doctor declared him dead.

Nyathi said she could not understand how an altercation over water could have escalated to the loss of a young life.

“Even when I went to ask the other kids to find out what really happened, they said it was actually not Tshepang who splashed the neighbour with water. I am still puzzled at how he could grab a knife and stab a child in the heart, leaving him dead over a water game,” she said.

For community leader Mpho Sehalahala, the tragedy has also raised questions about how Spring Day celebrations have changed.

She said Spring Day was traditionally an activity enjoyed by children and young people among their peers, and adults were not expected to become involved in confrontations with them. “This is quite unfortunate, really. You can’t discourage a community when they come out in their numbers to play. You can’t tell them what to do,” she said.

Sehalahala said the incident was also a reminder of the importance of controlling one’s temper, regardless of the circumstances.

According to SAPS spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the suspect has been arrested and was expected to appear in court on Thursday for murder.

Nevhuhulwi said after the stabbing, the man attempted to flee.

“Members of the community apprehended the suspect a short distance away and he was assaulted before police arrived. The 21-year-old victim was unfortunately declared dead. The suspect was taken to a local clinic for medical attention and was subsequently placed under arrest,” she said.

The incident was among a string of disturbing incidents reported across Gauteng on Monday, raising questions about whether celebrations once associated with innocent childhood fun are increasingly becoming a breeding ground for reckless and violent behaviour.

Videos of children splashing cars and delivery bikes with water have been circulating on social media. In some of the videos, cars could be seen almost ramming onto a group of children while trying to avoid being splashed with water.

Some children even attempted to steal from inside the vehicles they were splashing with water. Delivery bikes drivers were also seen falling off their bikes as they tried to avoid charging children.

A delivery man was forced off his bike by water splashing children. (Supplied)

In Tshwane, two Tshwane Bus Service buses were damaged during celebrations in Lotus Gardens and Danville.

“At about 4.50pm, a group of young people allegedly blocked a road in Lotus Gardens, verbally abused a bus driver and demanded that the doors be opened,” said City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashego.

Some members of the group then climbed onto the roof of the bus, causing damage to the vehicle.

“In a separate incident at about 5.10pm in Danville, a group allegedly poured water on bus number 1111 and threw buckets at the vehicle. A stone was also thrown at the bus, shattering one of its side windows,” he explained.

The City of Tshwane condemned the behaviour, warning that such acts place passengers, drivers and other road users at risk.

Sowetan