Here’s what Emtee’s first meal was after 16 days of incarceration

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Mthembeni Ndevu, known by his stage name 'Emtee', appeared before the Midrand magistrate's court on Wednesday. Picture:

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After 16 days behind bars, award-winning rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, got to indulge in one of his favourite local meals.

The rapper spent 16 days at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre for allegedly violating a protection order obtained by his estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy in 2023. The protection order prohibits Ndevu from verbally abusing her, harassing her, or publishing anything about Chinsamy on social media platforms.

A source close to the rapper exclusively revealed to TshisaLIVE that the rapper was given a Chicken Licken Soul Sister meal and a Stoney ginger beer cooldrink.

“I was instructed to get him some food, so I got him some chicken; there were rolls as well,” the source said.

As the rapper left the Midrand magistrate’s court on Wednesday, his sister, Phiwe Ndevu, and close friends, including rapper Lolli Native and producer Ruff, were there to receive him.

As he embraced his friends, he also hugged his estranged wife Chinsamy. Earlier on Wednesday, she told the court she wanted to withdraw the case.

TimesLIVE