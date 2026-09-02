Spring Day water splash ends in deadly stabbing

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Children pour water on one another as they celebrate Spring Day in Protea North in 2025. Picture:

A Spring Day water splash celebration in Refilwe, Cullinan, turned deadly when a 21-year-old man was allegedly fatally stabbed during a fight with a man who had been splashed.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after Tuesday’s incident at Extension 3.

According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a group of young people were celebrating Spring Day by pouring water over passing pedestrians and motorists, in a practice that is common among townships in Gauteng.

But the fun came to an abrupt end when the group tried to pour water over the arrested man.

Nevhuhulwi said a squabble broke out between the suspect and the young people. “During the altercation, the suspect allegedly stabbed one of the young men before fleeing the scene,” she said.

His escape did not last long, as members of the community caught up with him a short distance away and assaulted him before police arrived.

The stabbing victim was declared dead at the scene while the suspect was taken to a local clinic for medical attention and later placed under arrest.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Cullinan magistrate’s court on Thursday, where he will face a charge of murder.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation.

Nevhuhulwi urged community members not to take the law into their own hands.

Police said residents should allow them to deal with criminal incidents through lawful processes.

Sowetan