The AM Check-in | Pupil deregistered after alleged bullying leads to long hospital stay

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Your essential morning digest: 3 stories you can't afford to miss today

Pupil deregistered after alleged bullying leads to long hospital stay

Tshepo Themba Secondary School, where a pupil was allegedly abused by his teacher and fellow pupils. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

A grade 10 pupil was deregistered from school after being hospitalised for more than six weeks due to a mental breakdown linked to alleged bullying at school.

The 18-year-old pupil from Tshepo Themba Secondary School in Sebokeng, on the Vaal, experienced a mental breakdown a week before schools reopened for the third term on July 21.

The teen’s mother, who cannot be named to protect her child, said she noticed about a year ago that her son was behaving out of character every time he returned home from school.

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Why Senona skipped polygraph test after R200m cocaine theft at Hawks office

Retired Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, a former Hawks head with extensive investigative experience, struggled to explain to the Madlanga commission of inquiry why he had not subjected Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona to a polygraph test after drugs worth R200m were stolen under his watch.

Lebeya had received a report that the drugs seizure had been mishandled as they were stored at the Port Shepstone Hawks office, where there were security breaches.

It was revealed CCTV cameras and alarms were malfunctioning at the office and there was no 24-hour security.

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Mosimane says he is now in better position to coach Bafana

Pitso Mosimane after it was announced he has been appointed head coach of Bafana Bafana. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says he is in a better position now to coach the national team than he was 14 years ago when he was sacked by the SA Football Association.

When Mosimane first managed Bafana, between 2010 and 2012, he had only two trophies to his name, which he achieved with SuperSport United. He returns to the position to replace Hugo Broos amid high expectations as he has become one of the continent’s most decorated coaches.

The turnaround has filled Mosimane with hope that his second stint will be far better than the first.

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