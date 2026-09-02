WATCH | Department denies pupil was deregistered after alleged bullying

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Gauteng education officials deny a pupil from Tshepo-Themba Secondary School was deregistered after hospitalisation due to a mental breakdown linked to bullying. Picture:

The Gauteng department of education has denied that an 18-year-old pupil from Tshepo-Themba Secondary School in Sebokeng was deregistered after being hospitalised for more than six weeks following an alleged mental breakdown linked to bullying.

Education spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana said the department was alerted to the matter and immediately dispatched officials to the school to investigate the allegations.

“The department can confirm that the school invited the mother of the said learner to the school to discuss his continuous absence from school. However, no incident of bullying has been reported by a learner or a parent at Tshepo-Themba Secondary School,” Lubhelwana said.

He said the investigation would determine what action should be taken.

Lubhelwana also disputed the family’s claim that the pupil had been removed from the school’s database, saying he “was never deregistered at the said school”.

WATCH | A Grade 10 pupil was deregistered from school after being hospitalised for more than six weeks following a mental breakdown linked to alleged bullying at school.

Read the full story here: https://t.co/p4NYElhdej pic.twitter.com/nDxL1WKZun — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 2, 2026

“He is expected to report to school. The parent is also advised to visit the district for any assistance or necessary support,” he said.

The pupil’s sister previously told Sowetan that her brother had been hospitalised after experiencing a mental breakdown, which she attributed to alleged bullying at school.

She claimed the family was told that the pupil had been deregistered because of his absence from school.

The department said it remained committed to addressing bullying in schools.

“The department maintains that bullying has no place in our schools. Schools must be safe and conducive environments where learners can focus on teaching and learning without intimidation, harassment or violence,” Lubhelwana said.

The pupil is recovering in hospital.

Sowetan