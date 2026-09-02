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WATCH | Undocumented workers jump over walls during labour department raid

Authorities say hundreds more undocumented foreigners may be employed there

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

More than 40 workers suspected of being undocumented foreigners were arrested during a blitz at a Century Property Development construction site in Riversand on September 2. Picture: (Antonio Muchave)

At least 41 undocumented foreigners working for a construction company were arrested in a government blitz on Wednesday.

The operation by the employment and labour department was carried out at a Century Property Developments construction site in Riversand, north of Johannesburg. It involved law enforcement and migration authorities.

Workers scattered in different directions, with some jumping over walls as the officials arrived in the morning. Officers gave chase and managed to catch 41 people suspected of being in the country illegally.

Deputy employment and labour minister Jomo Sibiya said the arrests were made as officials assessed compliance with labour and immigration laws at the large construction site.

Sibiya said the operation revealed the scale of the challenge and abuse of laws by employers. He said authorities believed there could be more than 300 undocumented foreigners working at the site, but that figure had not been verified.

Police arrest undocumented foreign nationals at a Century Property Development construction site in Riversand. Picture: (Antonio Muchave)

The operation would be replanned and strengthened, with more law enforcement, labour inspectors and immigration officials deployed when authorities return to ensure the site is thoroughly inspected, he said.

A similar operation was undertaken in the Johannesburg CBD last week, and cats were found roaming around inside a butchery while workers slept on the same property.

The operation is ongoing.

Sowetan

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