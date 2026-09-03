Arthur Mafokate mourns death of his father, equestrian legend Enos Mafokate

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Arthur Mafokate and his family are mourning the death of his father, Enos Mafokate, who has died at the age of 80.
Enos made history as South Africa’s first black showjumper and opened doors for generations of black riders as the founder of a riding school.
A statement shared by Arthur confirming his death on Thursday celebrated him as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, mentor and an equestrian pioneer.
“We are deeply saddened by his passing and immensely proud of the extraordinary life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind. His legacy lives on,” read the statement.
TimesLIVE
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