EXPLAINER | Samro offers R3m music funding to 120 artists

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South African musicians looking to record an album, release a single, produce a music video, or develop an original composition, can now apply for a share of a R3m funding programme aimed at helping creators turn their ideas into royalty-generating works.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) is offering R25,000 each to 120 qualifying members through its Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF).

According to Samro CSI manager Lesego Maforah, the programme is intended to help address one of the biggest barriers facing music creators’ access to funding.

“Through this investment, Samro aims to reduce some of the financial barriers experienced by music creators and enable a broader range of voices, genres and creative expressions to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s music ecosystem,” said Maforah.

He said the funding could be used towards qualifying music-creation projects, including albums, singles, compositions, music videos and scores, subject to the programme’s application criteria and funding guidelines.

Maforah said the intention was not simply to provide once-off financial assistance, but to help musicians create works capable of generating income beyond the initial funding.

“The programme is intended to support projects with the potential to reach audiences, strengthen creators’ professional profiles and generate future royalty income,” he said.

Maforah said the fund has attracted thousands of aspiring and established music creators over the years.

“Samro received 4,183 applications between the 2021 and 2026 cycles, demonstrating the demand for financial support among musicians.”

The organisation said Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape continued to account for the highest number of applications, with female participation and non-binary music creators having fluctuated.

“In 2023, female applications rose to 36%, up from 17% in 2022. But the 2026 cohort comprised 85.5% male applicants, 14% female applicants and 0.5% non-binary applicants.”

The R25,000 grants are intended for qualifying Samro members with well-developed and achievable music projects.

The organisation says supporting new musical works also contributes to the growth of South African intellectual property, while creating potential opportunities for future royalties, employment and wider economic participation.

“Every new musical work strengthens the body of South African intellectual property and creates the potential for future royalties, employment and wider economic participation,” Maforah said.

Samro is encouraging eligible members, particularly women and non-binary creators, to apply.

Applicants needing assistance can contact Samro at csi@samro.org.za before the closing date.

The funding opportunity is open from September 1 until 5pm on September 30 2026.

Sowetan