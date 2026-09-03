Gunmen hijack patient transport vehicle carrying five people

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The driver had just dropped off an elderly patient who had been discharged from Jubilee Hospital. Stock photo:

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A North West department of health patient transport vehicle was hijacked at gunpoint while transporting patients in Tladistad village near Makapanstad, Moretele, on Tuesday evening.

A criminal case was opened.

The incident occurred at 8.38pm, after the driver dropped off an elderly patient who had been discharged from Jubilee Hospital. According to the department, an armed man approached the vehicle, pointed a firearm at the driver and ordered him to hand over his cellphone and wallet.

The driver was subsequently instructed to lie on the ground, while the five patients travelling in the vehicle were robbed of their cellphones and ordered to exit the vehicle. The perpetrators then fled with the department’s vehicle.

The department said it activated its response mechanisms immediately after receiving information about the incident. The vehicle’s tracking system was activated, and its co-ordinates were shared with the relevant response teams.

It was located at Kalkpunt near Rabosula village, and was recovered at about 9.12pm, less than 40 minutes after the hijacking. The suspects fled the scene.

A patient transport vehicle is not a luxury vehicle; it is a public health resource dedicated to transporting patients, including elderly and vulnerable people, safely to and from healthcare facilities. There is absolutely no justification for hijacking a vehicle that is serving our communities — Sello Lehari, North West health MEC

The department said the recovered vehicle was towed to Jericho police for further investigation.

North West health MEC Sello Lehari has condemned the incident. He expressed serious concern that a vehicle providing an essential public health service was targetted, putting the lives and safety of patients and an employee at risk.

“We strongly condemn this senseless and criminal act. A patient transport vehicle is not a luxury vehicle; it is a public health resource dedicated to transporting patients, including elderly and vulnerable people, safely to and from health-care facilities. There is absolutely no justification for hijacking a vehicle that is serving our communities,” Lehari said.

The department made arrangements for the remaining patients who were supposed to be transported to Kgomo-Kgomo and Cyferskuil, to reach their homes safely following the incident.

“We are relieved that the vehicle was recovered and, most importantly, that there were no reported serious physical injuries to the driver or patients. We commend the officials and law enforcement agencies for their prompt response. However, this incident remains deeply disturbing because no health-care worker or patient should have to face the trauma and fear of being robbed at gunpoint while accessing or delivering health-care services,” he said.

The department will continue to co-operate with the police as investigations into the incident proceed.

“Our health-care workers and public health resources belong to the people. When these resources are attacked, it is the community that ultimately suffers. We appeal to communities to reject and report criminal activities targeting health-care workers, patients and departmental vehicles.”

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