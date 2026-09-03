Springboks v All Blacks: five things to know ahead of Saturday’s game

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Fans travelling to watch the third Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks on Saturday have been warned to arrive at FNB Stadium, in Soweto, early to avoid predicted traffic congestion. Picture:

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Springbok and All Blacks fans heading to FNB Stadium on Saturday have been warned to plan their journeys well in advance as the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is expecting heavy traffic and severe delays around the Nasrec precinct.

The Springboks face New Zealand in a highly anticipated third Test, with thousands of supporters expected to make their way to the stadium.

Superintendent Xolani Fihla, JMPD spokesperson, said motorists should not leave their travel arrangements until the last minute. “We are urging all motorists and rugby fans attending the match to plan their transport arrangements strictly in advance.”

Here are five things fans need to know before making their way to the game:

1. You cannot buy parking at the stadium

Fans planning to drive to FNB Stadium must purchase their parking passes before leaving for the match. According to JMPD, parking tickets will not be sold at the stadium or at the gates on match day.

Parking passes must be purchased through the Springboks eTickets platform powered by Ticketmaster.

2. No parking pass means no entry

Motorists who arrive without a valid pre-booked parking pass will not be allowed into the stadium precinct and will be turned away.

Fihla said the measure was aimed at preventing congestion and ensuring traffic continued to flow around the venue.

“We are going to have strict enforcement checkpoints around the precinct, and motorists without valid, pre-booked parking will not be permitted to enter the stadium precinct,” he said.

3. Expect major traffic delays

Fans driving to the match should prepare for congestion on several major routes leading towards Nasrec. Heavy traffic and delays are expected on the N1, N12, M1 and Soweto Highway, among other arterial roads.

4. Consider public transport

Fans are being encouraged to make use of public transport and official park-and-ride facilities instead of driving directly to the stadium.

Park-and-ride services will operate from various hubs across Gauteng, while Gautrain services and feeder buses will assist fans travelling from areas including Pretoria, Sandton, Rosebank and OR Tambo.

Rea Vaya will also operate services towards the FNB Stadium/Nasrec precinct, using dedicated bus lanes to help fans avoid some of the expected congestion.

5. Illegally parked cars may be impounded

Motorists have been warned against abandoning their vehicles on road verges, pavements, highway ramps or residential streets in an attempt to get closer to the stadium.

Vehicles found illegally parked in surrounding areas, including the Soweto Highway, Booysens Reserve and Diepkloof, could be impounded, said the JMPD.

Fihla urged fans to exercise patience and follow instructions from officers deployed to manage traffic. “We will maintain high visibility to prevent lawlessness. We are appealing to everyone to drive sober, exercise patience and follow the instructions of officers who will be directing traffic,” he said.

Sowetan