The AM Check-in | Family heartbroken after Spring Day water splash murder

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Your essential morning digest: 3 stories you can't afford to miss today.

Family heartbroken after Spring Day water splash murder

Tshepang Nyathi was fatally stabbed during Spring Day celebrations in Refilwe, Cullinan. Picture: (supplied)

The family of Tshepang Nyathi, who was allegedly fatally stabbed by a man who did not want to be splashed with water on Spring Day, is struggling to come to terms with how their son was killed on a day meant to be joyous.

Speaking to Sowetan, his aunt Monino Nyathi said the family was shocked that a tradition children in the community had enjoyed for years had ended in such horror.

Nyathi, 21, was allegedly killed after a confrontation with his 53-year-old neighbour, who accused him of spraying him with water in Refilwe near Cullinan, about 30km east of Pretoria, on Tuesday.

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Springbok flypast cancelled for FNB stadium after Cape Town ‘scare’

Airlink’s double Embraer flyover at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Picture: (Airlink/ X)

The flypast many South Africans had been looking forward to before the Springboks clash against the All Blacks at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday has been cancelled.

The tradition that has been ongoing since 1995 has been put on hold after last Saturday’s flypast in Cape Town, when two Airlink planes flew over the Green Point stadium in front of about 50,000 people.

The Cape Town flypast caused an international uproar over how close the aircraft flew to the stadium, potentially “endangering” thousands of lives.

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Chiefs ready to compete with Bucs, Downs for title — Maboe

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe training at Peter Mokaba Stadium ahead of the Caf AF Confederation Cup clash against Zamalek. Picture: (Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs midfield dynamo Lebohang Maboe is convinced about their chances of challenging for the league title this season.

The midfielder said playing in the CAF Confederation Cup last season shaped them to challenge Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the domestic championship.

He believes their 1-all draw against Downs a few weeks ago proved they were capable of competing at the highest level.

“We’ve got the squad [to challenge Pirates and Sundowns]. We’ve got the team, we’ve got the coach [Fernando Da Cruz],” Maboe said.

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