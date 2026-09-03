Three life sentences for woman who murdered employer and her family

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The Free State High Court has sentenced Mpheng Anna Ntsoeu to three life sentences for murdering her employer and two other people.

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A former daycare worker will spend the rest of her life behind bars after being handed three life sentences for the murders of her employer and her family in Bloemfontein.

Mpheng Anna Ntsoeu, 30, was sentenced by the Free State high court in Bloemfontein after being found guilty of murdering Betsie Kruger, 66; her daughter Janine Theron, 35; and her son-in-law Christo Theron, 36.

The three bodies were discovered at Kruger’s Byenes Daycare Centre in Wilgehof in June 2023. They had been strangled to death.

Kruger’s 91-year-old mother escaped unharmed. She was asleep throughout the ordeal.

An undisclosed amount of cash, a laptop, and personal items had been taken.

Ntsoeu was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 10 years for money laundering. The sentences will run concurrently.

Her boyfriend, who was tried alongside her, was acquitted of all charges.

The case had initially been classified as a cold case, with investigators having no clear leads pointing to the killers.

Cpt Jacques Wilson took over the investigation in February 2024.

He and his team revisited old information, followed up on leads and pieced together evidence until a breakthrough was finally made in August 2024.

Ntsoeu and her boyfriend were subsequently arrested in connection with the triple murder.

Together with the prosecutor, Adv Lucky Bontes, Wilson built a strong case that led to Ntsoeu’s conviction on three counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and money laundering by judge Corné van Zyl on September 2.

Free State police commissioner Lt- Gen Thabang Lesia praised Wilson and the investigating team for their determination.

Lesia said the case had shocked the Bloemfontein community and devastated the victims’ families.

“The fact that this case was handed over as a cold case with no clear leads makes the outcome even more significant,” Lesia said.

He said the investigators had refused to give up despite the absence of obvious leads.

Lesia said while the sentence could never erase the pain suffered by the victims’ families, he hoped it would bring them some measure of closure.

Sowetan