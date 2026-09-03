WATCH | ‘Bullying, humiliation, dehumanising’: outrage as Spring Day fun grows out of hand

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This year’s Spring Day celebrations have sparked outrage on social media, with many citizens expressing anger after what started out to be a fun tradition turned into what many describe as humiliation.

September 1 is usually celebrated in a fun way with young people splashing water on each other to mark the end of winter and welcome the new season. However, the tradition has turned into harassment with people, including the elderly, who are not part of the activities targeted and splashed with water.

In some videos, motorists can be seen being taken out of their vehicles or their vehicles opened to splash water inside them. In one video, a delivery driver was splashed with water while driving. In another video, an elderly man was physically assaulted by a group of young people who splashed water on him.

The tradition has also turned violent. Tshepang Nyathi, 21, was fatally stabbed in Refilwe, Cullinan, after allegedly splashing water on a 53-year-old man. Two Tshwane bus service buses were damaged during the celebrations in Lotus Gardens and Danville.

The City of Tshwane has condemned the behaviour, warning such acts place passengers, drivers and other road users at risk.

Social media users have shared videos online condemning the behaviour. Some said the tradition should be cancelled, while others suggested strict restrictions should be implemented and water outlets should be closed on the day to prevent incidents.

There are videos of old men, old enough to be these kids’ grandfathers, being knocked to the ground and left helpless while children splash them with water, and in some cases even beat them. That’s not children playing — Sibongile Sondlo, Facebook user

Facebook user Mashego Malepa said people who play splashing games should play with those who also play. “Play with people who play with you,” Malepa said. “We grew up respecting elders. We would stop to let them pass far enough before we continue to splash one another.”

Some Facebook users blamed parents for not instilling discipline in their children.

Coolani Chiliza said: “This behaviour is a signal that parents have to ask themselves where did they leave the responsibility of parenting. All those children have parents and parents must do their parenting duties.”

Facebook user Sibongile Sondlo was disturbed by videos showing children pouring water on elderly people.

“It’s bullying, humiliation and dehumanising treatment of people who clearly did not want to participate,” Sondlo said. “There are videos of old men, old enough to be these kids’ grandfathers, being knocked to the ground and left helpless while children splash them with water, and in some cases even beat them. That’s not children playing.”

Sondlo also condemned those opening people’s cars to splash them with water, saying it’s not fun and children should be taught the dangers of this behaviour.

“We need to teach our children that what may start as innocent group fun can quickly take a very dangerous turn. There is a line between celebrating together and violating someone else’s dignity, safety and personal space. This has gone too far. This is bad. Really bad.”

On Facebook Ryno Heinrich Scheepers blamed soft parenting, saying back in the days children would not disrespect elders in the way they do now.

Nkululeko Khoza said: “The problem is us, the current parents. We are giving our children everything we never had and nothing we had, which made the progressive adults we are. There’s nothing wrong with how I was raised except the environment, so I have changed the environment for my kids and kept the teachings.”

Letlapa Leswika said celebrations have “gone too far”.

Here are more reactions on X:

It is just a matter of time, this spring day nonsense will end in tragedy one day. Soldiers must be deployed to patrol kasi areas on the 1st of September, these kids are way out of order.🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/A1Mcd7V3IA — Sabrina🇿🇦 (@Sabrina87223622) September 2, 2026

Spring day celebrations were a little bit crazy in some parts of the country pic.twitter.com/VMDIOAUNk0 — Ntate Makhasane (@DonaldMakhasane) September 2, 2026

Delivery guys suffered yesterday 😪 pic.twitter.com/4sUXipXw6W — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 2, 2026

This kids are really bullying adults now😭💔 pic.twitter.com/evpSk7wItL — Koketso (@koketsomashilee) September 2, 2026

Arrest this criminals 🚮 pic.twitter.com/iqLtbWK0Gs — Ntombi N (@AmoNtombi) September 1, 2026

The outcome of spring day resulted in two of our buses out of operation effect from today. Our kids and community went overboard and damaged assets that serves them leaving over 300 passengers today of which many are pupils/students. pic.twitter.com/z0FCD6lzHk — Tshwane Bus Service (@Tshwanebus2) September 2, 2026

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