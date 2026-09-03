WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others are expected back in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday for the continuation of their trial.
The main trial has been paused to allow for a trial within a trial.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others are expected back in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday for the continuation of their trial.
The main trial has been paused to allow for a trial within a trial.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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