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WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

Trial within a trial delays main proceedings in high-profile case

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others are expected back in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday for the continuation of their trial.

The main trial has been paused to allow for a trial within a trial.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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