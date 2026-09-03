‘We cannot continue in this fashion’: defence fumes over delays in Matlala trial

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Vusimusi Cat Matlala, right, and co-accused Musa Kekana pictured in court during the continuation of their trial in the Johannesburg high court. Picture:

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Defence lawyers in the Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala trial have raised concerns about delays in the state’s case, saying their clients are being prejudiced by the slow progress of the trial-within-a-trial.

The matter resumed in the Johannesburg high court with the state’s eighth witness, Sgt Malekutu Elvis Raseala, testifying about the circumstances surrounding the detention of co-accused Musa Kekana after his arrest in connection with the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

The trial-within-a-trial is determining whether evidence obtained during Kekana’s arrest can be admitted.

Proceedings were expected to continue with another state witness, Sgt Ledwaba, but the court was told he had been injured on duty and was still experiencing pain despite his sick leave ending.

The state indicated that its next witness, who is retired and now lives in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, would be available only on Monday.

Kekana is charged alongside Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and his daughter Nthabiseng Nzama. They face 25 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering, and the attempted murders of actor and Matlala’s ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Matlala’s lawyer, Annelene van der Heever, raised concerns about the lack of progress and constant delays in the proceedings.

“I cannot strongly enough place on record that at this rate, we’ve now lost two days of this whole week. I do understand that court cases are fluid and things happen but that’s why we have backup plans,” she said.

She said the delays were prejudicing her client.

“We strongly take issue with the fact that this matter is continuing in this manner. My client is being prejudiced; he’s got a right to a speedy trial, and at this point we’re not getting a speedy trial in any form or manner,” she said.

Advocate Nardus Grovier, the lawyer for Mabusela and Nzama, agreed, saying the delays were deeply concerning for his clients.

Meanwhile, Raseala told the court that he had been a police officer for 12 years and worked at Bramley police station under then-station commander Col King, who has since retired.

Raseala’s evidence focused on how Kekana was taken from hospital to the Bramley police cells in April 2024.

He said he did not have an independent recollection of the events and was relying heavily on the records.

“This is how it’s done most of the time because when you are the one guarding the suspect at the hospital, you would be the one to take him to the holding cells,” he said.

Raseala said no one needed to instruct him to take a discharged suspect to the cells.

“The decision is taken by me. The suspect who is at the hospital who then gets discharged by the doctors would then be taken from the hospital to the cells; no one tells me what to do,” he said.

Under cross-examination, however, Kekana’s lawyer Riaan Gissing challenged this version, pointing to a document indicating that Kekana was supposed to be transferred from Edenvale Hospital to South Rand Hospital.

“So why did you, at the rank of a sergeant, take him to the Bramley cells instead of South Rand Hospital?” Gissing asked.

Raseala said he was unaware of the transfer document.

Gissing then asked, “Then who told you that you were allowed to take him from the hospital?”

Raseala responded: “Normally, when you arrive at the hospital with the suspect and you are notified that he was discharged, you can take the suspect to the cells.”

Gissing accused him of unlawfully taking Kekana to the cells without permission and questioned whether Col King may have instructed him to do so.

Raseala denied the allegation, saying he would have informed his superiors had he known about the transfer.

Sowetan