No one is above parliament: EFF, MKP to Ramaphosa on Phala Phala

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Advocate Dali Mpofu talking to Nazeer Cassim SC and Advocate Yusuf Saloojee at the East London High Court. Picture:

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The EFF and MK Party have urged the Western Cape high court to reject president Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to overturn the Section 89 independent panel report.

They argued that the review is premature and that stopping the impeachment process would interfere with parliament’s constitutional powers.

The submissions were made on Thursday as the court heard arguments from parties opposing Ramaphosa’s application to set aside the report.

The EFF’s Adv Mfesane ka-Siboto focused on the structure of parliament’s impeachment rules and the meaning of “sufficient evidence”.

He argued that the rules must be read as a complete scheme, with the independent panel performing a preliminary filtering role and the impeachment committee conducting a fuller investigation and testing the evidence.

A central dispute was the panel’s use of “prima facie”.

Ramaphosa’s legal team argues that the panel applied the wrong threshold by treating “sufficient evidence” as equivalent to a prima facie case. Ka-Siboto rejected this, saying “prima facie” in the panel’s report was being used to describe the preliminary nature of its assessment rather than the conventional evidential test.

Judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana questioned whether the report’s wording supported that distinction, pointing to passages where the panel said it understood its mandate to require it to determine whether there was a prima facie case against Ramaphosa. Judges Mark Sher and Ncumisa Mayosi make up the full bench.

Ka-Siboto argued that the terminology had to be understood within the broader impeachment framework, saying the panel’s use of “prima facie” was effectively intended to mean “preliminary”.

Judge Mark Sher suggested there could be a distinction between a prima facie assessment in an adjudicative process and a preliminary assessment in an evidence-gathering process.

Ka-Siboto accepted that this could reconcile the panel’s wording with the constitutional court’s formulation, although he acknowledged that the report could have been clearer.

The EFF also challenged Ramaphosa’s argument that the panel was intended to act as a “buffer” protecting a president from the reputational consequences of an impeachment inquiry without sufficient evidence.

Ka-Siboto argued that the rules did not provide such an absolute shield. He pointed to Rule 129I, which allows the National Assembly to proceed with an impeachment inquiry even where the panel finds insufficient evidence.

This, he argued, meant that “absence of sufficient evidence is not an absolute buffer” for a president against further proceedings.

The EFF further argued that Ramaphosa’s application was premature because the panel report was only one step in a broader parliamentary process, with the ultimate decision remaining with parliament.

Ka-Siboto also defended the panel against the claim that it failed to consider bad faith, relying on paragraph 263, where the panel said the information before it preliminarily established a “deliberate intention not to investigate” the crimes committed at Phala Phala.

Mabindla-Boqwana questioned how that finding related to each of the four charges, particularly the charge concerning whether Ramaphosa undertook prohibited paid work.

Ka-Siboto accepted that paragraph 263 did not expressly make that connection, but argued that the panel’s general findings had to be read with its conclusions on the individual charges.

On the paid-work charge, he argued that Ramaphosa’s involvement in a commercial farming operation could support the panel’s conclusion that he was engaged in paid work.

Disclosure of his interests, he said, did not automatically exempt him from the prohibition on receiving remuneration for other work. Instead, he argued, it was relevant to questions of intention, dishonesty and concealment.

The MK Party advanced a broader jurisdictional challenge.

Adv Dali Mpofu SC argued that the high court could not interfere because the Constitutional Court had already ordered the Section 89 report to be referred to parliament’s impeachment committee.

Mpofu said the Constitutional Court’s May 2026 order was binding on the high court and argued that setting aside the report would effectively “unrefer” a report the apex court had ordered to be sent to the committee.

He said the constitutional court’s order remained binding regardless of whether the high court believed the underlying report was valid, arguing that “a lower court cannot alter a higher court order”.

The judges questioned whether the Constitutional Court had actually determined that sufficient evidence existed, rather than simply giving effect to its amended rules and ordering the report to be referred.

Mpofu also opposed Ramaphosa’s argument that exceptional circumstances justified an immediate review. He also rejected Ramaphosa’s reliance on humiliation and reputational harm as grounds for stopping the process, arguing that these consequences were inherent in a constitutionally prescribed accountability mechanism and did not, without more, amount to the “grave injustice” required to interrupt it.