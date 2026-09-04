Please help Mpho get new hearing aids in time for exams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A matric pupil from Tzaneen needs new hearing aids after hers were damaged during Spring Day celebrations. Picture:

Dear reader,

In Friday’s edition of Sowetan, we published the sad story of Mpho Mhlanga, a deaf pupil from Tzaneen whose hearing aids were damaged after she was splashed with water during Spring Day celebrations.

Mpho is in matric, and without her hearing aids, she will be unable to adequately prepare for her exams. Her parents are unemployed and are pleading for your help.

We were deeply touched by Mpho’s story, which is why we put it on our front page. In line with our strategy to make a meaningful impact in people’s lives, we are hoping that Mpho’s story reaches kind-hearted citizens who are able to help.

We appeal to anyone who can assist Mpho to come forward and help her regain the hearing aid she needs to prepare for and write her exams.

Banking details

MS Mhlanga

GoTyme Bank

5106 6459 930

Ref: SowetanCares

You can also contact Sowetan on ntinin@sowetan.co.za

Sowetan