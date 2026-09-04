The AM Check-in | Spring Day water prank leaves deaf pupil devastated

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

Spring Day water prank leaves deaf pupil devastated

Spring Day celebrations turned ugly this week with several criminal cases opened against youths who took it too far. Picture: (SCRRENGRAB)

A deaf pupil is facing bleak matric exams and a possibility of repeating grade 12 after her hearing aids were damaged when she was splashed with water during Spring Day celebrations.

Mpho Mhlanga, 20, missed school on Wednesday and Thursday during one of the most crucial periods of her academic year, as she is writing her preliminary exams and taking part in revision sessions at school.

Mhlanga, from Tzaneen in Limpopo, was on her way home from school when a group of her peers from the neighbourhood splashed her with water, resulting in both her hearing aids being damaged.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

No proof: man fired for allegedly being drunk must be reinstated

A Free State vehicle dealership has been ordered to reinstate a technician who was dismissed in December 2025 for allegedly reporting for duty intoxicated. Picture: (welcomia / 123rf)

A Free State vehicle dealership has been ordered to reinstate a technician who was dismissed in December 2025 for allegedly reporting for duty intoxicated, despite never being tested for alcohol.

The Motor Industry Bargaining Council also ordered New Vaal Motors in Bethlehem to pay Kganare Senopo R124,052.88 by September. The amount represents the income he would have earned during the period of his dismissal.

According to the dealership, Senopo was on standby on November 14 2025, when he was summoned to assist with removing a truck’s radiator.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

ANC candidate list issues hit three provinces before deadline

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s office said most of the party's candidates were lodged on time, with only a small number of entries unresolved with the IEC. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The ANC’s failure to formally complete the submission of local council candidate lists before last week’s deadline extends to the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, according to people involved in the party’s nomination process.

Business Day understands at least three municipalities are affected in the Eastern Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Free State, which is believed to cover the whole of Mangaung metro, the province’s largest municipality and home to Bloemfontein.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the affected area may be the uMshwathi local municipality and appears limited to the proportional representation list.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan